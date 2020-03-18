This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 18 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tom Brady to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers – reports

NFL great Tom Brady is poised to move to Tampa Bay to play for the Buccaneers.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 8:33 AM
9 minutes ago 174 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5049564
Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots.
Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots.
Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots.

TOM BRADY IS set to sign for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, according to reports.

It is a new dawn for Brady and the NFL, with the six-time Super Bowl champion opting to leave the New England Patriots after 20 seasons.

According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, veteran quarterback Brady is poised to join the Buccaneers as a free agent.

Brady’s deal to swap the Patriots for the Buccaneers – led by Bruce Arians – is reportedly worth $30million per year.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and hometown team the San Francisco 49ers were also linked with the 42-year-old great.

However, Brady is set to take his services to Tampa Bay, where quarterback Jameis Winston is an unrestricted free agent after struggling for consistency.

After famously being drafted in round six in 2000 as the 199th overall pick, Brady became the Patriots’ starting QB in his second season and immediately won Super Bowl XXXVI, also claiming MVP honours.

A further five Super Bowl successes followed, with Brady the MVP in three of the games.

Brady leaves the Patriots having thrown for 74,571 yards and 541 touchdowns – tallies topped only by Drew Brees in NFL history – in 285 appearances.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have not featured in the playoffs since 2007 following a 7-9 record in the NFC South last season.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie