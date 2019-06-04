This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mets cry foul as Brady tries to patent 'Tom Terrific' nickname

That’s not what most people call him.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 7:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,222 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4668081
File photo of Brady in training.
Image: Steven Senne
File photo of Brady in training.
File photo of Brady in training.
Image: Steven Senne

AN ATTEMPT BY New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to patent one of his nicknames has run into opposition from the New York Mets baseball team.

NFL superstar Brady’s TEB Capital company is seeking trademark protection for the phrase “Tom Terrific” according to filings with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The six-time Super Bowl champion is planning to use the nickname for a clothing line as well as collectible trading cars with the same name. But the move has drawn a frosty response from the Mets, who have noted that their Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver was fondly known by the same name 50 years ago, a title borrowed from a TV cartoon.

In a posting on Twitter, the Mets appealed directly to the US Patent and Trademark Office to register their opposition to Brady’s move.

“Hey @uspto, with all due respect to @TomBrady…There’s only one #TomTerrific to us,” the Mets wrote in a posting.

The 74-year-old Seaver’s family announced in March through the baseball Hall of Fame that he was suffering from dementia and would make no more public appearances.

The pitcher led the Mets to victory in the World Series in 1969, the highlight of 12 seasons with the New York franchise that yielded 198 of his 311 career victories. He finished his career with the Boston Red Sox.

Brady’s patent move has thrown more fuel on the eternal fire of Boston and New York’s bitter sporting rivalry.

Mets fans slammed Brady’s attempt to claim the “Tom Terrific” nickname as his own.

The New York Post meanwhile weighed in with an editorial lambasting Brady.  “Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has  filed to trademark the nickname ‘Tom Terrific.’ Wow: ‘Tom the Twit’ is more like it,” the paper wrote.

“He’s the winningest QB in NFL history. But if he can’t manage more class, he deserves to go down in history as ‘Shady Brady.’”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie