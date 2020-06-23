This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tom Brady defies positive Bucs tests to continue off-site training - report

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly have two players who tested positive for Covid-19, but their star QB led a session this morning.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Jun 2020, 7:07 PM
Brady, right, pictured this morning in Tampa.
Image: Chris Urso
Brady, right, pictured this morning in Tampa.
Brady, right, pictured this morning in Tampa.
Image: Chris Urso

TOM BRADY REPORTEDLY trained with about a dozen Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates this morning, despite medical warnings and positive Covid-19 tests within the team.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the quarterback, who guided the New England Patriots to six NFL titles in 20 seasons before leaving for Tampa Bay in March, joined his new team-mates for a two-hour early morning session at a prep school field.

Last weekend, NFL Players Association medical director Dr. Thom Mayer recommended to all teams that players stop training together until the start of NFL team training camps, which are scheduled for late next month.

“No players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts,” Mayer said.

It is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.”

The suggestion came after several NFL players contracted Covid-19, including positive tests for two players and an assistant coach at the Buccaneers team facility, according to the report.

Former New England teammate Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin were among those working on passing drills with Brady in this morning’s session, the latest in a series of workouts that have become routine since Brady’s arrival even as NFL club training facilities remain closed.

Bucs players are due to report to training camp on 21 July. Brady turns 43 on August 3.

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
