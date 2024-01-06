Tom Cannon scores again in Leicester win, sixth-tier Maidstone continue Cup run

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Tom Cannon scored his third goal in a week as much-changed Leicester moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup following an entertaining 3-2 victory at fellow Championship side Millwall.

Cannon scored twice in his first start for the Foxes against Huddersfield on New Year’s Day and was one of just four players retained from that game in their line-up as manager Enzo Maresca reminded everyone of the considerable strength of depth at his disposal.

Cesare Casadei and Ricardo Pereira put the Foxes 2-0 up and, after Duncan Watmore halved the deficit, Cannon struck with Zian Flemming setting up a nervy finish late on.

Cannon’s Irish international status remains provisional: he withdrew from an Irish call-up last summer and is still considering his options, as he is also eligible to represent England.

Another Ireland U21 international, Jack Taylor, was on the scoresheet as his Ipswich Town side beat AFC Wimbledon 3-1.

Non-league Maidstone United, the lowest ranked team left in the competition, clinched a surprise 1-0 win against Stevenage to reach the fourth round for the first time.

There is a 69-place gap between George Elkobi’s Kent-based club and third-tier Stevenage.

But in their first third round appearance since 1988, the National League South minnows made history as Sam Corne netted a penalty in first half stoppage-time before fans flooded the pitch in celebration at the final whistle.

Sam Bone – who played for Shamrock Rovers, Waterford, St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk during a six-year stint in Ireland – played all 90 minutes for Maidstone.

FA Cup third round results

AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Ipswich Town

Coventry 6-2 Oxford United

Maidstone 1-0 Stevenage

Millwall 2-3 Leicester

Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle

With reporting by Gavin Cooney and AFP