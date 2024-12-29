Cannon nets vital late winner for managerless Stoke, Robinson among goals for Cardiff

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND STRIKER Tom Cannon scored a stoppage-time goal to end struggling Stoke’s long wait for a win in the Sky Bet Championship as they snatched a 1-0 victory over promotion-chasing Sunderland.

The Potters were under the caretaker charge of Ryan Shawcross after sacking Narcis Pelach on Friday, and the club great wildly celebrated what was Stoke’s first win in 10 games.

It lifted them four points clear of the relegation zone and it came following a superb performance in goal by Viktor Johansson, who produced a series of fine saves to thwart the visitors. Irish international Andrew Moran played 71 minutes in midfield for Stoke.

Elsewhere, Callum Robinson scored twice as Cardiff clinched their first away win of the season and ended Watford’s unbeaten home run with a 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road.

Robinson opened the scoring in the first minute and grabbed another before half-time, shortly after Giorgi Chakvetadze had equalised, to dent the hosts’ play-off hopes. Irish U21 international Rocco Vata continued his impressive form by setting up Chakvetadze’s equaliser: Vata has two goals and three assist across his last five games.

Oxford piled more pressure on Wayne Rooney with a 2-0 win over Plymouth, leaving Rooney’s side bottom of the table and four points from safety, albeit with a game in hand. They are in appalling form, however, and this was an 11th defeat in 13 games on the road.

Millwall secured a 0-0 draw at Coventry in what looked likely to be David Livermore’s last game as the Lions’ caretaker manager. Livermore has been in charge since the departure of Neil Harris earlier this month, overseeing three games, with former Stoke boss Alex Neil reportedly set to take over. Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley was linked with the post, following the departure of Neil Harris.

Earlier, Sheffield United went top of the Championship table with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against managerless West Brom. First-half goals from Andre Brooks and Karlan Grant meant that the points were shared at Bramall Lane.

Championship results

Norwich 1-1 QPR

Preston 3-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United 1-1 West Brom

Blackburn 0-1 Hull

Bristol City 3-0 Portsmouth

Coventry 0-0 Millwall

Oxford 2-0 Plymouth

Stoke 1-0 Sunderland

Swansea 2-1 Luton

Watford 1-2 Cardiff

With reporting by PA