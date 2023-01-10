Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Tom Cannon.
# tom cannon
Ireland underage striker moves from Everton to sign on loan for Preston
Cannon made his Premier League debut for Everton last November.
1 hour ago

IRISH UNDERAGE STRIKER Tom Cannon has signed on loan for Championship side Preston North End until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old makes the move from Everton to link up with Ryan Lowe’s side.

Born in Liverpool, Cannon qualifies for Ireland through his grandmother and has represented Ireland at U19 and U20 level.

He made his Premier League debut in November when Everton lost 3-0 away to Bournemouth, having made his senior debut earlier that week against the same opposition in the Carabao Cup.

“I’m delighted and glad it’s finally done. It’s an opportunity I’m really looking forward to after speaking to the manager,” said Cannon.

“He’s told me what they want of me and I’m hearing they create a lot of chances so I’m here to put them away.

“It’s good that I can come out on loan to such a club as Preston. Ever since I heard of the interest, I just wanted to get the deal done, and I’m glad it’s finally done.

“I just want to gain as much experience and minutes as I can here and see where that takes me.”

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
