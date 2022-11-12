Membership : Access or Sign Up
Teenage Irish striker makes Premier League debut for Everton in Bournemouth defeat

Nineteen-year-old Tom Cannon had a day to remember but Everton endured a game to forget.

55 minutes ago 2,316 Views 2 Comments
Tom Cannon in action on his Premier League debut.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRISH UNDERAGE STRIKER Tom Cannon made his Premier League debut for Everton in today’s 3-0 defeat away to Bournemouth. 

Cannon was introduced for Dwight McNeil with 15 minutes remaining on a day when his personal pride jarred with a miserable afternoon for his side. 

Born in Liverpool, Cannon qualifies for Ireland through his grandmother and has represented Ireland at U19 and U20 level. 

Having made his senior debut against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup in midweek, Cannon has now made his Premier League bow against the same opponents. He followed that midweek performance by scoring twice in Everton U21s’ victory over Paris Saint-Germain. 

Cannon’s personal pride elided with another wretched performance and result for Everton, with a second three-goal loss to Bournemouth in a week piling pressure on Frank Lampard. 

World Cup-bound Jordan Pickford was partially at fault for the Bournemouth opener when the England goalkeeper spilled a Dominic Solanke shot into the path of Marcus Tavernier, who slotted home. Kieffer Moore added a second in the 25th minute, before all three points were wrapped up by substitute Jadon Anthony in the second half.

Bournemouth had gone into the game on a run of four straight league defeats with interim manager Gary O’Neil yet to be awarded a permanent contract, but they took a further step towards safety against the Toffees.

Everton had scored just 11 goals in 14 Premier League matches before the trip to the south coast and were unable to improve on their tally against Bournemouth and they go into the World Cup break with just 14 points.

Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers started for Bournemouth, while Seamus Coleman was introduced as a first-half sub for the injured Vitaly Mykolenko, playing an hour of the game at left-back. 

With reporting by PA 

