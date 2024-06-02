'You newspapers like to create headlines about England. I have always been committed to Ireland'

TOM CANNON has dismissed speculation that he ever seriously considered switching his international allegiance from England to Ireland.

The Aintree-born 21-year-old, picked in John O’Shea’s latest squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Hungary and Portugal, qualifies for the Republic through his grandparents.

Cannon’s mum’s side comes from Moycullen in Galway and his father’s family originally hails from Castlebar, and he still regularly travels to Mayo to visit his grandmother, who is in a care home.

The former Everton youngster earned a first Ireland U21 call-up in March last year and scored on his debut during a win over Iceland.

On the back of an impressive loan spell with Preston in which he scored eight goals in 20 Championship appearances, Cannon was called up for the senior squad in May.

The striker subsequently pulled out citing tonsillitis, but the following June, then-manager Stephen Kenny suggested England had made an approach for the player, who needed “a bit of time to reflect”.

O’Shea also had hoped to bring the Leicester City attacker in for the last international window, but he again declined as he was recovering from an injury.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Friday, Cannon denied his commitment to Ireland had been in doubt.

“I would not even say I was in two minds. It was more of a case that when I have been called up to play for Ireland, I have come. Previously when call-ups have come, I have arrived here. Under Stephen Kenny, I had tonsillitis, so obviously, I could not come into camp. When John O’Shea called me up the last time, I was getting over an injury, so I just wanted to maintain my form at Leicester and see the season out.

“It all came all at once. So I just wanted to take a step back from it.”

So Cannon has always been 100% committed to Ireland?

“I have been, yes, it is just that you newspapers like to create stories and headlines about England. I have always been committed to Ireland, hence why I am here.”

However, the youngster confirmed there was “some truth” in reports of England’s interest.

“My agent received a call. I never had any conversations with anyone. I am happy to be here,” he said.

So were England manager Gareth Southgate or U21 boss Lee Carsley ever in touch?

“I think it was more Lee Carsley spoke to my agent but I did not speak to Lee Carsley or Gareth Southgate.”

And Cannon surely considered it a big compliment that he was attracting interest from two nations?

“It is something you do have to think about, because of the scenario. It never really entered my head in terms of I am going to have to pick one over the other, more [a case] of taking a step back from it and looking at the situation and going from there.

“It’s just a natural conversation to have, I spoke to my mum and dad and it was nothing heavy because it was never really a massive thing do you know what I mean? It was just a thing that got escalated. I spoke to my mum and dad, my family and my agent just quickly and came to a decision, it wasn’t hard.”

And would it not have been better to speak publicly sooner and thus end speculation that Cannon was set to follow in the footsteps of fellow former Irish underage players turned senior England internationals Jack Grealish and Declan Rice?

“Maybe but maybe it was best to let it all be, people believe what they want to believe. I saw on my phone and I felt it was best not to react

“But maybe I should have come out and said something but it wasn’t my place, Stephen said what he said but at the same time I was ill, I had tonsillitis.

“It depends what way you look at it, England got in touch with my agent and I was keeping out of it, I didn’t want to get involved, I had enough to focus on at club football, I wanted to focus on that.”

Largely on the back of his impressive loan form, Cannon joined Leicester from Everton for a reported fee of £7.5 million (€9 million) on Transfer Deadline Day at the start of September, signing a five-year contract.

A stress fracture in his back meant he did not debut for the soon-to-be-promoted Championship side until December.

That issue, coupled with competition up front from the likes of Jamie Vardy, meant his game time was somewhat limited, though he still managed three goals in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Cannon hopes to get more opportunities in the Premier League next season as he aims to earn a regular spot in the Foxes’ starting XI.

In addition, he is not the only English-born Foxes player whose Ireland debut appears imminent.

Kasey McAteer has caught the eye for Leicester this season and Kenny confirmed in October last year that he was committing to Ireland. Meanwhile, O’Shea said on Tuesday that the winger was “very close” to a call-up.

“I spoke to him,” club teammate Cannon added. “He’s a good guy and a top player as well, I get on very well with him on a day-to-day basis at Leicester, I’d be with him and chatting. He’s had a good season, but a difficult season with injury — he’s done his hamstring a few times. I am sure he’d love to be here but it’s probably best for him that he rests, comes back next season and takes it from there. “