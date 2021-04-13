BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 13 April 2021
Advertisement

Promising prop Thomas Clarkson rewarded with first senior contract by Leinster

The 21-year-old tighthead featured on nine occasions in the Guinness Pro14 this season.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 11:59 AM
58 minutes ago 1,850 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5408175
Thomas Clarkson in possession for Leinster during last month's Pro14 clash with Zebre.
Image: Luca Sighinolfi/INPHO
Thomas Clarkson in possession for Leinster during last month's Pro14 clash with Zebre.
Thomas Clarkson in possession for Leinster during last month's Pro14 clash with Zebre.
Image: Luca Sighinolfi/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE MADE a front-row investment for the future by handing a first senior contract to academy prop Thomas Clarkson.

The 21-year-old tighthead, who made his debut against Ulster last August, played nine times in the Guinness Pro14 this season.

His first start came in the win away to the Dragons in February, with another following in last month’s victory at Zebre.

Clarkson was a member of the Ireland U20 team that won a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2019. He also helped Noel McNamara’s side clinch a Triple Crown in last year’s championship before it was cut short by Covid-19.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie