Promising prop Thomas Clarkson rewarded with first senior contract by Leinster

Thomas Clarkson in possession for Leinster during last month's Pro14 clash with Zebre.

LEINSTER HAVE MADE a front-row investment for the future by handing a first senior contract to academy prop Thomas Clarkson.

The 21-year-old tighthead, who made his debut against Ulster last August, played nine times in the Guinness Pro14 this season.

His first start came in the win away to the Dragons in February, with another following in last month’s victory at Zebre.

Clarkson was a member of the Ireland U20 team that won a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2019. He also helped Noel McNamara’s side clinch a Triple Crown in last year’s championship before it was cut short by Covid-19.