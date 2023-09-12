Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo England's Tom Curry.
# Banned
Tom Curry to miss England’s next two World Cup matches after dangerous tackle
The Sale openside will be available for England’s final World Cup group game against Samoa on 7 October.
1 hour ago

TOM CURRY WILL be available for England’s final World Cup group game after receiving a two-match ban for his dangerous tackle against Argentina on Saturday.

Curry was shown a red card that was upgraded from yellow upon review following a clash of heads with Pumas full-back Juan Cruz Mallia in the third minute at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome.

A virtual disciplinary panel gave Curry a three-game suspension that will be reduced to two if he completes World Rugby’s ‘Coaching Intervention Programme’, otherwise known as tackle school.

It means the Sale openside will be available to face Samoa in Lille on 7 October in England’s final Pool D assignment.

Press Association
