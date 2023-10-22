England's Curry accuses Boks hooker Mbonambi of verbal abuse

ENGLAND FLANKER TOM Curry has accused Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi of calling him “a white c***” during last night’s World Cup semi-final in Paris.

As clearly heard over the ref mic, Curry approached referee Ben O’Keeffe in the 23rd minute of last night’s game and asked him, “Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c***, what do I do?”

O’Keeffe replied, “Nothing, please.”

After a pause, O’Keeffe says, “I’ll be on it,” although it’s not clear if that is in relation to Curry’s comment.

The ref mic doesn’t appear to pick up anything from the alleged incident, only Curry’s comment to O’Keeffe.

Curry was asked about the incident in the mixed zone for player interviews after England’s 16-15 defeat to South Africa.

Asked if Mbonambi had said something he shouldn’t have, Curry replied, “Yeah.”

Curry was then asked if he could recount what Mbonambi had said and replied, “No.”

Asked if it had been cleared up after the game, Curry refused to go into any detail.

“No,” said Curry. “It doesn’t need to be talked about.”

Springboks assistant coach Deon Davids was asked about the alleged incident this morning but said he was unaware of it.

“Honestly, I’m not aware of that,” said Davids.

“I’m not aware of any comment, it was never discussed, so I’m just not quite sure what the comment was or where it was said, so I don’t know.”

Springboks hooker Mbonambi has not been able to address the allegation.

World Rugby said it can not comment on any alleged incidents as the official citing window for last night’s game remains open. That window will close 36 hours after the final whistle.

World Rugby’s regulation 9.12 states that “a player must not verbally abuse anyone. Verbal abuse includes, but is not limited to, abuse based on: religion, colour, national or ethnic origin, sexual orientation.”

Mbonambi is a key player for the Springboks as the only out-and-out hooker in their squad. Back row/hooker hybrid Deon Fourie has been providing cover for Mbonambi, while back row Marco van Staden has also covered the hooker position.