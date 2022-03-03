Daly returns to underline how 'incredibly important' he is to Connacht

TOM DALY WAS missing for the tough run of defeats Connacht had in January and Connacht really missed him.

The 28-year-old centre has quietly become a key figure for the western province in recent seasons. Having moved from Leinster in 2018, initially on loan, Daly has been a major success in Galway.

His influence has been clear in Connacht’s two wins over the Scarlets and the Stormers in the past fortnight, with Daly providing incisive carrying, clever passing, aggressive defence, and a calming head in midfield.

Despite Daly having attracted interest from other clubs, Connacht announced a new two-year deal for the centre in December, meaning he will be staying where he is until 2024 at least.

“Tom has been an incredibly important part of our squad,” said Connacht senior coach Peter Wilkins this week.

“He offers us a really nice blend of that physicality in the 12 role and that ability to get us over the gainline, but also a skillset that is tidy enough that he can cover 10 for us. He can cover multiple roles for us in unstructured play as well across that backline, so it is great to have a player there who can bring that physicality and go-forward and at the same time pull the strings and play the game the way we want to play.

“It’s important guys have that rounded skillset to be able to move and use the ball but at the same time there are times when we need really good defence and give us some momentum.

“Tom is able to do that and allied with that he has a very level head on his shoulders, a good communicator. He’s an intelligent man and off the field, he brings that level of leadership and clarity that the group feeds off.”

Leva Fifita was player of the match last weekend. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Daly is a brilliant example of Connacht’s ability to bring in players who don’t initially grab loads of headlines but end up being great signings.

Head coach Andy Friend has previously said how Connacht’s budget means their approach to recruitment is “a bit like shopping in Aldi as opposed to Brown Thomas.”

They know how to find good players who fly under the radar. Two of the latest are Samoa international prop Tietie Tuimauga and Tonga second row Leva Fifita, who are really beginning to show their qualities.

Fifita worked with Connacht forwards coach Dewald Senekal in Grenoble and has overcome initial injury frustration to make an impact recently, with a player-of-the-match performance against the Stormers.

“Leva waited very patiently for his opportunity but the physicality and the abrasiveness he brings to us in attack and defence has been hugely important in these last two performances,” said Wilkins.

“He’s a quiet man, he’s also someone who takes on information, he doesn’t need telling things more than once, so you can see he’s an experienced pro and a good pro at that.”

Tuimauga had been playing provincial rugby in New Zealand and only made his senior Test debut last year, but has handily been able to play on both sides of the front row amidst injury and availability issues in those positions at Connacht.

“He has been a godsend really with the moving parts we have had around the front row availability and his ability to cover loosehead and tighthead,” said Wilkins.

“He came into the group and he needed to get that match fitness to contribute for us. He needed to get an understanding of our game in attack and defence but you have seen the physicality he brings when he carries, not just strength but really positive foot speed into contact and again that ability to get moving forward.

Tietie Tuimauga has done well for Connacht. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

“And then in defence, he loves hitting hard and that’s great to have in your tight five forwards’ group from a defensive point of view. He has been excellent and that versatility as well has been important as well in us balancing the 23 these last few games.”

Of course, there aren’t many better examples of Friend and Connacht’s smarts in the transfer market than Mack Hansen.

The 23-year-old was essentially unwanted in Australian rugby and was a relatively unheralded arrival but he’s now an Ireland international. Wilkins said it’s a pleasure for the Connacht coaches to see players developing that quickly.

“Part of our remit is we have to win games week to week – that’s a clear part of our job descriptions – but at the same time, the development of players, bringing guys in who may be a little under the radar but helping them fulfil what potential we have seen in them and then adding to that in terms of the way we are trying to play the game, it’s a really exciting and rewarding part of our jobs.

“The beauty is that regardless of the result at the weekend, it’s still there for you on a Monday. It’s a project to keep developing these guys and hopefully, they get more opportunities on the back of that.”