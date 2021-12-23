Tom Daly commits to Connacht with new two-year deal

CONNACHT HAVE TIED Tom Daly down to a two-year deal.

The centre has impressed at the Sportsground since arriving from Leinster, initially on loan, in December 2018.

Carlow native Daly was named the province’s Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the Year last season, earning a call-up to Ireland’s squad for the summer tests.

Having been linked with a move to Munster at the end of this season, the 28-year-old has agreed a contract extension to remain at Connacht.

“Playing for Connacht has been the highlight of my career so far,” said Daly. “There’s a really strong group of players and management who are all working together to succeed both in the URC and Champions Cup.

“I’m thankful to Andy and the coaches who have shown trust in me and I can’t wait to play my part in achieving our aims in the years ahead.”

Connacht head coach Andy Friend added:“Tom is the perfect example of a player who has grabbed his playing opportunities with both hands.

I’ve been impressed by him ever since he joined on his loan deal in 2018, and then we all saw last season just how good of a player he’s become.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing him continue his progression and help the squad to succeed over the next two years.”