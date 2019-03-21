This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 21 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp

The Connacht centre remains uncapped, but already feels his reaction time and decision-making improved in Carton House.

By Declan Rooney Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 6:55 AM
59 minutes ago 2,308 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4552085
Farrell, centre, with Jacob Stockdale and Bundee Aki at Ireland training last month.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Farrell, centre, with Jacob Stockdale and Bundee Aki at Ireland training last month.
Farrell, centre, with Jacob Stockdale and Bundee Aki at Ireland training last month.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

CONNACHT CENTRE TOM Farrell says his time in the Ireland camp during the Six Nations has made him an even better player.

The 25-year-old admits he was disappointed not to earn his first Ireland cap over the competition, but he still has ambitions of cementing his place in Joe Schmidt’s squad before the World Cup later this year.

The former Leinster underage player has been the star of Connacht’s midfield this season and his six tries from 12 starts have been a big reason behind Connacht being in the hunt for the play-offs. He is also Connacht’s top ball-carrying back in the PRO14 (135) and the league’s leading offloader (26), but he is hopeful of adding to his success in the remaining four league games after a learning experience with Ireland.

“It was brilliant. It was probably an eye-opener as to the standard that’s required.

“I went up there and I knew it was going to be a step up but I probably didn’t realise the size of the step up, the speed of things and the intensity of it all,” said Farrell, who joined Connacht from Bedford Blues two years ago.

It’s definitely improved me. The speed of my reaction time, my decision-making under pressure. Coming back to Connacht, it’s not a massive step down, but I feel that I have that bit more time on the ball now.

“There is a lot of rugby to be played before the summer, and hopefully (I get a chance), it’s an aim in the back of my head. Not getting picked in the Six Nations was obviously a bit disappointing but you have to trust Joe’s decisions. He knows the combinations, personnel who have a lot of caps between them and are tried and tested, and you have to respect that decision.”

Farrell was not in Cardiff to experience the anguish of Ireland’s loss to Wales, and instead he returned to Connacht on the day the Ireland squad flew out of Dublin. He was straight back to training with Connacht on Friday.

Tom Farrell and Tom Williams Farrell shakes hands with Tom Williams after Connacht's clash with Ospreys. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

And while the loss to England was hard to stomach for all of the squad, Farrell thinks they coped well with the setbacks.

“I didn’t know what it was like previously because I am quite new to the whole thing. I wouldn’t have said the wheels fell off the wagon or anything at all like that. The first loss was put to bed and we moved on pretty quickly.

“In the Six Nations you don’t get time to rest on past performances because it’s all next game focused. The lads were in good spirits, as well as they could have been after losing the first game.”

Tom Farrell Farrell in Ireland training at Carton House last month. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

On Friday, Connacht host Benetton Rugby at the Sportsground, where a win could see them pull clear of Conference A’s joint third-placed Cardiff Blues, who face a tricky Welsh derby with Scarlets. Farrell feels it’s all to play for.

“But it’s great to be back in Connacht. This time last year we were that bit further down the ladder, which made it quite difficult for ourselves.

“Now we’re in a real good position on both fronts, so hopefully we can keep pushing on in the next few weeks and finish the season on a high.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    Anscombe calls for end to Welsh club uncertainty
    CHELTENHAM
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    FOOTBALL
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    'Work, do the right things and it will come again' - Klopp keeps the faith with Salah
    'Of course we want him to stay': Pogba backs Solskjaer to get permanent Man United job
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    Matt Doherty open to playing unfamiliar right-wing role for Ireland
    'I'm finding my feet' - Enda Stevens in pole position to nail down Irish left-back berth
    IRELAND
    'The whole game is completely dismantled' - Ex-boss on Ireland Women's rugby crisis
    'The whole game is completely dismantled' - Ex-boss on Ireland Women's rugby crisis
    Fancy being the next governor of the Central Bank? New appointment rules have been approved
    Sky Sports News presenter who covered Ireland football internationals passes away aged 47
    LEINSTER
    McFadden focused on leaving injury woes behind him to kick on for Leinster
    McFadden focused on leaving injury woes behind him to kick on for Leinster
    Lancaster: 'Returning players will have no shortage of motivation for Leinster'
    'The priority is to be a great club coach': Lancaster on easy decision to stay at Leinster

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie