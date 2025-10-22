Munster tie down Tom Farrell for another two seasons

MUNSTER’S MR DEPENDABLE, Tom Farrell, has signed up for another two years with a contract extension that will keep him at the province until at least 2028.

The 32-year-old played in every fixture for Munster last year, a total of 26 games and scored 11 tries after making the switch from Connacht last summer.

He subsequently won the Bank of Ireland Munster Men’s Player of the Year award and the URC Playmaker of the Year award in his debut season.

Farrell, who has been a mainstay in the Munster midfield since he joined the province, has continued to demonstrate his importance and excellent form this season after recovering from a short-term injury which kept him out of the opening two games.

On his return to fitness, the centre put in a superb Player of the Match performance against Edinburgh in a hard-fought win in Cork before showcasing his skillset in scoring a crucial try against Leinster at Croke Park last weekend.

Farrell’s form was rewarded by Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell who called up the centre to his squad for the upcoming November internationals.