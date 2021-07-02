Man United sign goalkeeper Heaton while Mata agrees new deal

EXPERIENCED GOALKEEPER TOM Heaton has returned to Manchester United, the club have announced.

The 35-year-old grew up with the club before leaving for a successful career with the likes of Cardiff, Bristol City, Burnley and Aston Villa, winning three England caps along the way.

He has agreed a deal until June 2023, with the option for a further year.

Last season saw Dean Henderson and David De Gea shared goalkeeping duties while Lee Grant provided back-up. Henderson is expected to be first choice this season.

“For me to have the opportunity to come back after spending 13 great years here as a kid, it’s an incredible feeling and I’m really, really excited to get started,” Heaton said.

Meanwhile, Juan Mata has signed a new one-year deal.

The 33-year-old Spaniard, whose previous contract was expiring this summer, has been with United since joining from Chelsea in 2014 and has gone on to make 273 appearances, scoring 51 goals.

Mata netted the equaliser at Wembley when the Red Devils won the FA Cup in 2016 by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 after extra-time.

