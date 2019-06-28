This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 28 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two-time All-Ireland winner joins Meyler's backroom team in Cork

Tom Kenny retired from inter-county duty in 2013.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 28 Jun 2019, 9:36 AM
36 minutes ago 1,354 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4700988
Tom Kenny and goalkeeper Anthony Nash after the drawn All-Ireland final in 2013.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Tom Kenny and goalkeeper Anthony Nash after the drawn All-Ireland final in 2013.
Tom Kenny and goalkeeper Anthony Nash after the drawn All-Ireland final in 2013.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK HURLING BOSS John Meyler has added former midfielder Tom Kenny to his backroom team for the remainder of the season. 

The Evening Echo reports that the two-time All-Ireland winner has been involved with the Rebels in training over the past week and is now formally part of the set-up. 

Kenny, who retired from inter-county hurling in 2013, coached in UCC over the last number of years. His decade-long career with the Rebels saw Kenny deliver Celtic Crosses in 2004 and 2005, in addition to four Munster crowns. 

A statement from Cork said: “Tom Kenny has joined the senior hurling management team and brings a wealth of experience to the CSH team. Tom will be assisting the coaching team.”

Cork face the McDonagh Cup final losers on 6/7 July in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie