Two-time All-Ireland winner joins Meyler's backroom team in Cork

CORK HURLING BOSS John Meyler has added former midfielder Tom Kenny to his backroom team for the remainder of the season.
The Evening Echo reports that the two-time All-Ireland winner has been involved with the Rebels in training over the past week and is now formally part of the set-up.
Kenny, who retired from inter-county hurling in 2013, coached in UCC over the last number of years. His decade-long career with the Rebels saw Kenny deliver Celtic Crosses in 2004 and 2005, in addition to four Munster crowns.
A statement from Cork said: “Tom Kenny has joined the senior hurling management team and brings a wealth of experience to the CSH team. Tom will be assisting the coaching team.”
Cork face the McDonagh Cup final losers on 6/7 July in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.
