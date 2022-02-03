Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 3 February 2022
Advertisement

Munster and Ireland rugby legend Tom Kiernan dies aged 83

Kiernan won 54 caps for Ireland and coached Munster to a legendary win against the All Blacks in 1978.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 3:50 PM
1 hour ago 5,922 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5672727
Tom Kiernan pictured in 1982.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Tom Kiernan pictured in 1982.
Tom Kiernan pictured in 1982.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MUNSTER AND IRELAND rugby legend Tom Kiernan has died at the age of 83.

Kiernan won 54 caps for Ireland and was the country’s most capped player at the time of his retirement. He also captained the team 24 times, including a famous 10-10 draw against New Zealand, and was the record points scorer with 158.

A stalwart of Cork Constitution and UCC, Kiernan kicked the winning score the first time Ireland beat South Africa in 1965, captained the first Irish team to win a Test in Australia in 1967 and was full-back on the first Munster team to defeat Australia the same year.

He coached Munster to a legendary win against the All Blacks in 1978 and subsequently coached Ireland to the Triple Crown in 1982.

Kiernan also served as President of the Munster Branch, President of the IRFU, Honorary Treasurer of the International Rugby Board [World Rugby] and Director of the Rugby World Cup in 1999 to name just a few of his roles.

He was an influential Chairman of the Five Nations and played a key role in establishing the European Rugby Cup.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“It is with great sadness that I pass on condolences to the Kiernan family, on the passing of their beloved Tom, on behalf of everyone in Irish Rugby,” said IRFU President Des Kavanagh.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie