Septuple-bogey sees McKibbin miss cut at BMW International Open

THREE WEEKS AFTER winning for the first time on the DP World Tour, Tom McKibbin missed the cut at the BMW International Open in Munich having carded an 11-over round of 83.

It was a brutally damaging round from McKibbin, following yesterday’s score of 68, a score bettered by only nine other golfers on the opening day.

Everything went wrong for McKibbin on the 16th hole, where he found water three times on the par-four and registered a ruinous septuple-bogey. McKibbin then bogeyed the following hole, and a birdie on the closing, par-five 18th could not save him.

McKibbin was right on the cut line when he stood on the 16th tee, and then found the fairway. From there, though, it all went wrong, finding the water thrice to sink way below the cut line.

John Murphy also missed the cut in blustery conditions, shooting rounds of 82 and 81 to finish on 19-over.

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand leads at the halfway mark, one shot clear of Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.