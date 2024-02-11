Advertisement
Tom McKibbin (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Take a Bow

Tom McKibbin finishes fourth at Qatar Masters

The Holywood native was in a promising position going into the final round, having finished one shot off the lead yesterday.
1 hour ago

TOM MCKIBBIN had to settle for fourth in the Qatar Masters today.

The Holywood native was in a promising position going into the final round, having finished one shot off the lead yesterday, following up with a 68 after earlier rounds of 69 and 70 left him on nine under par.

However, a two under 70 today was not enough for the 21-year-old, as he finished on 11 under par.

The victorious Rikuya Hoshino of Japan was three shots ahead of McKibbin, while France’s Ugo Coussaud (-13) and Scott Jamieson of Scotland (-12) completed the top three.

Hoshinho, Coussaud and Rasmus Hojgaard were all on 10 under par going into the final round before Jamieson came into contention with an impressive 65.

However, Hoshino produced a strong finish, including a birdie on the 16th, to seal victory.

You can view the leaderboard in full here.

