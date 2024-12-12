McKibbin five off leader in South Africa, Power best of Irish at LIV Golf Promotions

TOM MCKIBBIN IS five shots off the lead after the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa on the DP World Tour.

McKibbin carded an opening round of three-under 69 at Leopard Creek CC in Malelane, to stand in a tie for 12th.

He had one bogey in his opening round, on the par-four ninth, while he picked up shots on the 5th, 6th, 11th, and 14th.

English golfer Andy Sullivan leads on eight-under after his opening round of 64. He is one shot clear of South Africa’s Casey Jarvis and England’s Alex Fitzpatrick on seven-under, while there is a group of four players two shots further back on five-under.

Meanwhile five Irish golfers are competing at LIV Golf Promotions at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. The tournament started today with the top 10 finishers, including ties, set to earn full exemption into all 2025 events in LIV’s International Series, sanctioned by the Asian Tour.

Mark Power is the best-placed so far after a first round of five-under 66, which leaves him a in a tie for fourth and just one shot off the three-way lead at the top.

Matthew McClean is three-under after his 68, while Alex Maguire and Liam Nolan are both one-under after rounds of 70, while Max Kennedy is currently one-over after 11 holes.