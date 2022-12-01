Straight out of Hollywood - the new Rory McIlroy gets a hole in one

TOM MCKIBBIN IS PROBABLY tired of the Rory McIlroy comparisons but if the Down-man continues to work his magic on golf courses around the world then the new-Rory tag is going to stick.

Today in Johannesburg at the South African Open, McKibbin had a hole in one at the par-3 eleventh hole. He also had five further birdies, as well as two bogeys, to finish in a share for sixth position after shooting a five-under round of 67.

South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence leads on eight-under.

But let’s return to McKibbin.

Second hole-in-one today!🎯@tommckibbin8 makes an ace in South Africa at the 224-yard 11th 👏#InvestecSouthAfricanOpen pic.twitter.com/GB3xSLI3p6 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) December 1, 2022

He’s 19, turned pro this year, after an amateur career saw him win the Junior Invitational title at Sage Valley Golf Club, a Junior Honda Classic, a Doral Publix Jr Classic and a World Junior Championship.

He looks the real deal, coming out of Hollywood Golf Club, McIlroy’s home club.

Today he scored well, two shots better than Waterford’s Gary Hurley, who had a three-under round of 69. Murphy birdied two par 3s, the third and the seventeenth, as well as two par 5s, just one bogey spoiling his card. He is tied for 22nd.