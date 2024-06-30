Advertisement
Tom McKibbin, file photo. Alamy Stock Photo
golf wrap

Tom McKibben beaten in playoff of Italian Open after final round of 65

Lauren Walsh narrowly missed out on a first tour victory in Swiss Ladies Open.
5.54pm, 30 Jun 2024
TOM McKIBBIN SUFFERED the heartache of a playoff defeat to Marcel Siem in the Italian Open today. 

The German Siem birdied the last hole to force the playoff after McKibbin, from Holywood, set a clubhouse target of 10-under par with a scintillating round of 65. 

The 21-year-old had six birdies and didn’t drop a single shot on his round, which followed a 68 yesterday which moved him up the field following a 71 and a 70 on the opening two days. 

Siem birdied the first playoff hole to clinch the victory. 

“Holing that putt on 18 [in regulation] was one of the coolest moments in golf for me and doing it again there in the play-off was fantastic,” 43-year-old Siem said afterwards. 

“I love this sport. It’s so much fun to work hard for it and if you get rewards like this now it can’t get any better at the moment.”

McKibbin’s second place earned him the consolation of a qualifying place for the upcoming Open Championship at Royal Troon.

You can view the final leaderboard here 

Elsewhere, Kildare woman Lauren Walsh narrowly missed out on a first tour victory when she finished third, having been clubhouse leader, at the Swiss Ladies Open. 

Alice Hewson was the eventual winner after a play-off against Tvesa Malik. 

The 23-year-old Walsh shot a final day 64 to surge to the top of the leaderboard and it looked like she might be heading for a first triumph on the European Tour.

But Malik picked up three birdies and an eagle to force a play-off alongside Hewson.

Walsh turned pro last year and will take part in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Carton House in August.

You can view the final leaderboard here 

