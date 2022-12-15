McKibbin and Murphy off to solid start at Mauritius Open

John Murphy opened with a two-under par 70 at the Mauritius Open (file photo).

TOM MCKIBBIN AND John Murphy are the best of the Irish and sit five shots off the early lead on the opening day of the Mauritius Open.

McKibbin, who will celebrate his 20th birthday on Monday, posted an opening round of two-under par 70 and currently sits in a tie for 16th place.

Advertisement

The Antrim teen will be hoping to continue his promising form of late to make it a fourth straight top-2o finish on the main DP World Tour since earning his full playing privileges last month.

Kinsale’s Murphy is alongside him on two-under par after a round of four birdies and two bogeys.

The other Irish representative in the field, West Waterford’s Gary Hurley, carded a level par 72 for a share of 49th place.

France’s Pierre Pineau holds the early clubhouse lead on seven-under par.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

See the latest leaderboard here >