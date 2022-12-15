Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -3°C Thursday 15 December 2022
Advertisement

McKibbin and Murphy off to solid start at Mauritius Open

Tom McKibbin and John Murphy are five shots off the early pace, while Gary Hurley is a further two shots back.

40 minutes ago 252 Views 0 Comments
John Murphy opened with a two-under par 70 at the Mauritius Open (file photo).
John Murphy opened with a two-under par 70 at the Mauritius Open (file photo).
Image: PA

TOM MCKIBBIN AND John Murphy are the best of the Irish and sit five shots off the early lead on the opening day of the Mauritius Open.

McKibbin, who will celebrate his 20th birthday on Monday, posted an opening round of two-under par 70 and currently sits in a tie for 16th place.

The Antrim teen will be hoping to continue his promising form of late to make it a fourth straight top-2o finish on the main DP World Tour since earning his full playing privileges last month.

Kinsale’s Murphy is alongside him on two-under par after a round of four birdies and two bogeys.

The other Irish representative in the field, West Waterford’s Gary Hurley, carded a level par 72 for a share of 49th place.

France’s Pierre Pineau holds the early clubhouse lead on seven-under par.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

See the latest leaderboard here >

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie