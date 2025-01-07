Tom McKibbin set for shock move to LIV golf - reports

NORTHERN IRELAND GOLFER Tom McKibbin is set to join the Saudi-backed LIV Tour, according to multiple reports today.

Spanish outlet Ten-Golf reported earlier today that McKibbin is set to move to the LIV Tour and join the Legion XIII team captained by Jon Rahm. BBC NI have subsequently reported that McKibbin is indeed making the move.

McKibbin’s manager Mitchell Tweedie did not respond to a request from The 42 by the time of publication.

McKibbin is, like Rory McIlroy, a product of Holywood Golf Club. The highly-rated 22-year-old spent two impressive years on the DP World Tour, securing a PGA Tour card at the Tour’s final event last November. At the time, McKibbin spoke of his excitement of joining McIlroy on the PGA Tour from 2025.

Today’s reports now suggest McKibbin will swap his opportunities on the PGA Tour for the chance to team up with Rahm on the LIV Tour instead. Speculation has been rife for weeks as to who would fill the vacant slot on Rahm’s Legion XIII team, available since Kieran Vincent was relegated from the Tour on foot of his performances last year. Vincent has since returned to the DP World Tour.

McKibbin would join Rahm, European Ryder Cup player Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt of the USA on Legion XIII. The LIV Tour begins in Saudi Arabia on 6 February.