Advertisement
More Stories
Tom McKibbin, file photo. Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeBig Switch

Tom McKibbin set for shock move to LIV golf - reports

The Holywood golfer appears to be giving up his PGA Tour card to join Jon Rahm’s team on LIV.
3.09pm, 7 Jan 2025

NORTHERN IRELAND GOLFER Tom McKibbin is set to join the Saudi-backed LIV Tour, according to multiple reports today. 

Spanish outlet Ten-Golf reported earlier today that McKibbin is set to move to the LIV Tour and join the Legion XIII team captained by Jon Rahm. BBC NI have subsequently reported that McKibbin is indeed making the move. 

McKibbin’s manager Mitchell Tweedie did not respond to a request from The 42 by the time of publication. 

McKibbin is, like Rory McIlroy, a product of Holywood Golf Club. The highly-rated 22-year-old spent two impressive years on the DP World Tour, securing a PGA Tour card at the Tour’s final event last November. At the time, McKibbin spoke of his excitement of joining McIlroy on the PGA Tour from 2025. 

Today’s reports now suggest McKibbin will swap his opportunities on the PGA Tour for the chance to team up with Rahm on the LIV Tour instead. Speculation has been rife for weeks as to who would fill the vacant slot on Rahm’s Legion XIII team, available since Kieran Vincent was relegated from the Tour on foot of his performances last year. Vincent has since returned to the DP World Tour. 

McKibbin would join Rahm, European Ryder Cup player Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt of the USA on Legion XIII. The LIV Tour begins in Saudi Arabia on 6 February. 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie