Tom McKibbin moves up to third place in South Africa

TOM MCKIBBIN is tied for third after his second round at the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa.

The Belfast native followed up yesterday’s 67, with a 64, leaving him two shots off the leader, Italy’s Matteo Manassero, who finished the day on 15 under par.

McKibbin also trails South Africa’s Oliver Bekker by one shot, while he shares third with Spanish duo Angel Hidalgo and Ivan Cantero.

Elsewhere, Stephanie Meadow is tied for sixth at the Blue Bay LPGA in China.

The Antrim native finished the day three shots off the lead, which is held by Narin An of South Korea and USA’s Sarah Schmelzel, who are both on nine-under-par.

Meadow produced a 68 to put herself in contention having shot a 70 in her opening round.

You can view the leaderboard for the Jonsson Workwear Open here and the Blue Bay LPGA here.