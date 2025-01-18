McKibbin five off the lead as McIlroy gets back in the hunt in Dubai

TOM MCKIBBIN IS five shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic after carding a second consecutive 69.

McKibbin’s third round featured three birdies in-a-row between the second and fourth holes after bogeying the first. He picked up five birdies in total and four bogeys along with an eagle on a Par 5 at the 13th.

The Northern Ireland man now sits on eight-under, keeping in touch with New Zealand leader Daniel Hillier who is on 13-under.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is on six-under after improving his position with a three-under 69. Following a frustrating 71 in the second round, McIlroy bagged four birdies and one bogey to keep him in the running to win a third straight Dubai Desert Classic title.

Pádraig Harrington was also in action at the tournament, but has missed the cut.