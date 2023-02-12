Irish star McKibbin falls just short as Strydom surges in Singapore

TOM McKIBBIN FELL just short of producing a memorable victory at the Singapore Classic after a stunning nine-under par 63 from Ockie Strydom blew the rest of the field away.

The 20-year-old had ambitions of becoming the youngest winner on the DP World Tour since Rory McIlroy, his Holywood clubmate, and when he produced two birdies from the opening two holes on the fourth day it looked as if the Down native would rein in previous co-leaders Alejandro Del Rey and Jeung-Hun Wang.

However, McKibbin gave two shots back by the 12th and while he was able to get back on track with a birdie four on the 13th, the form of Strydom was too hot to handle.

The South African was four shots off the lead heading into the final round but, by the end, his 19-under-par was enough to seal victory by a stroke over Finland’s Sami Valimaki.

McKibbin, who finished for a tie for 12th on 13-under, will rue the fact he was unable to build on the eight-under-par opening round that had set him up so well.

The battle between Strydom and Valimaki turned out to be the storyline of the day.

The Finnish star stretched his lead to three after a stunning 30-footer for birdie on the 10th, but that is when Strydom maintained his composure, delivering four birdies on the back nine having already put himself in contention with five along the front.

The other Irish pair in the field, Gary Hurley and John Murphy, both missed the cut.