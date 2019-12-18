This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 18 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Headstone finally erected for African-American boxing great who died in Galway in 1818

Tom Molineaux died penniless and sick in Galway after a pioneering prizefighting career, and was buried in an unmarked grave.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 7:43 PM
11 minutes ago 315 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4940410
Katie Taylor and Brian Peters unveil Tom Molineaux's headstone over 200 years after his death.
Katie Taylor and Brian Peters unveil Tom Molineaux's headstone over 200 years after his death.
Katie Taylor and Brian Peters unveil Tom Molineaux's headstone over 200 years after his death.

TWO-WEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION Katie Taylor and her manager Brian Peters have unveiled a headstone for Tom Molineaux, the African-American heavyweight boxing great who was one of his country’s first major sporting stars but died penniless in Galway in 1818.

Born into slavery in the US State of Virginia in 1784 per most accounts, Molineaux is believed to have ‘fought his way to freedom’ before emigrating to Europe at the age of 25 in search of prizefighting money. He is widely regarded as one of the best bareknuckle boxers of all time.

Upon the conclusion of his boxing career, Molineaux toured the UK and Ireland showcasing his skills in exhibition bouts. Galway would be his final landing spot: Molineaux reportedly suffered from tuberculosis and following a stint in debtors prison, became increasingly dependent on alcohol.

He is said to have died in the bandroom of the 77th Regiment at Shambles Barracks in Galway city on 4 August 1818. The drummers from the regiment had tended to Molineaux before his death and paid for his burial in an unmarked grave in St James’ Cemetery in Mervue.

Just over 200 years later, Katie Taylor was on hand to unveil a headstone in Molineaux’s honour, the culmination of a project funded by her manager, Peters, after he attended an exhibition in Galway City Museum to mark Molineaux’s 200th anniversary last year.

Molineaux is a direct ancestor of rap music star LL Cool J, who discovered as much when he had his lineage explored on a US TV show called Finding Your Roots in 2016.

He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame — the highest honour that can be bestowed upon a boxer — in 1997.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie