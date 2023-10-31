Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Bryan Keane/INPHO Tom O’Toole won the player of the match award on Sunday.
Sidelined
Ulster prop Tom O'Toole ruled out for four weeks with groin injury
Ireland international to undergo surgery this week.
445
0
1 hour ago

ULSTER PROP TOM O’Toole has been ruled out of action for four weeks due to a groin injury, according to the province. 

The 25-year-old will have surgery this week to deal with what Ulster have called a “chronic groin injury”.

O’Toole, back from World Cup duty with Ireland following their quarter-final exit, played 80 minutes and won the player of the match award on Sunday as Ulster beat the Bulls 26-19. 

Ulster are already without prop Marty Moore, who has been out with a knee injury since January.

The province have also confirmed that lock Cormac Izuchukwu and back-row forward Dave Ewers sustained head injuries during the Bulls game. Both players will now follow return to play protocols. 

Kieran Treadwell will also be unavailable for selection for Ulster’s URC clash with Connacht at the Sportsground on Saturday evening after sustaining a hip injury in training last week.

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     