Ireland tighthead O'Toole ruled out of this weekend's clash with Italy

IRELAND TIGHTHEAD PROP Tom O’Toole has been ruled out of this weekend’s Six Nations clash with Italy due to a hamstring strain.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury while playing for Ulster against the Dragons on Sunday, having been released from Ireland camp in order to get game time.

O’Toole’s injury comes at a frustrating time, given that he had been firmly in the mix to feature for Ireland against Italy this Sunday in Dublin.

The Ulster prop has won two caps for Ireland so far, making his debut against the US last summer before coming off the bench in the November Test win against Argentina.

O’Toole has not been completely ruled out of the rest of this Six Nations, with Ireland saying he will rehab his injury with Ulster and that “his progress will be reviewed over the coming weeks.”

Head coach Andy Farrell has not formally called up a replacement player to his Six Nations squad at this stage, meaning that Tadhg Furlong and Finlay Bealham are the two options at tighthead for the Italy clash.

Otherwise, Ireland have a clean bill of health with captain Johnny Sexton fit again after missing their clash with France two weekends ago due to a hamstring strain.