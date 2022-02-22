Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 22 February 2022
Advertisement

Ireland tighthead O'Toole ruled out of this weekend's clash with Italy

The 23-year-old Ulster man picked up a hamstring strain over the weekend.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 1:02 PM
19 minutes ago 549 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5689769
Tom O'Toole after the November Test against Argentina.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Tom O'Toole after the November Test against Argentina.
Tom O'Toole after the November Test against Argentina.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND TIGHTHEAD PROP Tom O’Toole has been ruled out of this weekend’s Six Nations clash with Italy due to a hamstring strain.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury while playing for Ulster against the Dragons on Sunday, having been released from Ireland camp in order to get game time.

O’Toole’s injury comes at a frustrating time, given that he had been firmly in the mix to feature for Ireland against Italy this Sunday in Dublin.

The Ulster prop has won two caps for Ireland so far, making his debut against the US last summer before coming off the bench in the November Test win against Argentina.

O’Toole has not been completely ruled out of the rest of this Six Nations, with Ireland saying he will rehab his injury with Ulster and that “his progress will be reviewed over the coming weeks.”

Head coach Andy Farrell has not formally called up a replacement player to his Six Nations squad at this stage, meaning that Tadhg Furlong and Finlay Bealham are the two options at tighthead for the Italy clash.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Otherwise, Ireland have a clean bill of health with captain Johnny Sexton fit again after missing their clash with France two weekends ago due to a hamstring strain.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie