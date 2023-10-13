'Minimum standards for female players remains unacceptable' - GPA chief Parsons

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the GPA, former Mayo midfielder Tom Parsons, has addressed the inequity in player funding as a key motivation to accelerate the process of merging the GAA with the LGFA and Camogie Association.

Parsons will make the comments at the outset of the GPA Annual General Meeting on Saturday at the Midlands Hotel in Portlaoise.

Parsons states, ‘The lack of minimum standards for female players remains unacceptable.

‘In 2022, 102 female players sought assistance from the GPA hardship fund due to the lack of essential supports, including travel expenses and access to various medical supports.

‘It’s crucial for our National Governing Bodies including the GAA, and the Government to take action to address this issue now, alongside integration efforts. Addressing this remains a key priority for the GPA.’

He also rails against the perception in some quarters that the increasing spend on team preparation is down to players’ demands.

‘Despite the positive strides forward in the professional relationship between the GPA and the National Governing Bodies, it remains disheartening that some senior GAA leadership persist in attributing the growing costs associated with inter-county games to the players, especially considering that the average player’s expense claim per session stands at a mere €17, which is far from unreasonable given the return on that investment,’ Parsons states.

‘Nevertheless, yearly data emerging reinforces the notion that players may be the last remaining amateurs within the realm of personnel involved in our inter-county games. I believe, in the current economic climate we need to do more for vulnerable players, especially students who often must forego part-time work to play and train for our inter-county game.’

What will alarm those championing the split-season, is the lack of intercounty players who believe it improves the concept of an off-season.

‘Load management continues to be a priority for the GPA,’ Parsons states.

‘Data from 2022 stated that just 8% of male players felt that the split season improved load management and offered an improved pre-defined off-season.

‘It’s important we continue to address the contact time for inter-county players, but on the basis of sport science. Data shows the GPA/GAA contact hours policy has helped, but it’s clear we need to improve player conditions and ensure that an unfair amount of training, particularly in pre-season is not imposed on inter-county players.’

They re-iterate the long-held desire to scrap the January pre-season competitions.

‘Unfortunately, the ongoing efforts by the GPA to remove provincial pre-season competitions during the condensed split season continues to fall on deaf ears at GAA Central Council level,’ Parsons says.

‘Recently Central Council has acknowledged the pressure of the condensed season. However, following a thorough evaluation of various options, it was ultimately determined that taking no action was the preferred route for 2024.

‘What players need is leadership to tackle the number of games in a condensed period and once and for all to tackle the issue of multiple team eligibility for our Rookie Players, particularly in the months of January and February when players are engaged in third level competitions.’

Finally, they are calling for the All-Stars Tours to be revived. Dropped during the Covid-19 Pandemic, there are calls to reinstate the trips for players.

‘The GPA continue to lobby to re-instate the men’s All-Star tours that previously recognised the best players in our games.

‘Instead of extending All-Star tours to the second-tier competitions, this important recognition initiative has been disbanded for the foreseeable future. I call upon the GAA to reinstate this initiative as it’s a symbol of recognition and respect for our best players.’