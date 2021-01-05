Tom Parsons becomes latest Mayo player to announce inter-county retirement

Tom Parsons commiserates with Philip Austin following Mayo's win over Tipperary last month.

LONG-SERVING MAYO MIDFIELDER Tom Parsons has retired from inter-county football.

He becomes the third Mayo player to do so since the turn of the new year, following in the footsteps of Donie Vaughan and David Clarke.

In a statement, Parsons said it had been “a privilege” to represent Mayo, which he did for the first time at senior level back in 2008.

The popular 32-year-old, who made 84 senior appearances, won three Connacht titles, one National League and was twice an All-Star nominee. He was appointed chairman of the Gaelic Players’ Association last September.

The Charlestown man suffered a dreadful knee injury against Galway in May 2018 but made a successful return to inter-county football 15 months later.

He had his final outing in the green and red jersey in last month’s All-Ireland semi-final victory against Tipperary at Croke Park.

“To the resilient people of Mayo,” Parsons added, “I can still hear your voices ringing in my ears from the stands of McHale Park to Croker.

“You are what make our games special. It’s been an absolute honour to represent you.”