Former Celtic star Tom Rogic retires from football at 30 to focus on family

FORMER CELTIC MIDFIELDER Tom Rogic has announced his retirement at the age of 30 to focus on his family after revealing his wife is expecting twins following “struggles and heartache with fertility treatment”.

The ex-Australia international, who earned 53 for his country, joined the Hoops in 2013 from Central Coast Mariners and spent nine trophy-laden years at Parkhead before moving to West Brom in 2022.

During his time with Celtic, Rogic made 271 appearances for the club and helped them win six Scottish Premiership titles, five Scottish Cups and five League Cups.

In calling time on his professional career in an emotional Instagram post, Rogic reflected on his achievements and also opened up on the fertility struggles he and his wife have faced over the last seven years and said he would be “forever grateful” for the support and help they received from Celtic.

“After careful consideration I have made the decision to retire from professional football,” said Rogic, who returned to Australia after being released by West Brom this summer.

“I have always been rather private with things in my personal life but I feel given the significance, I think it is important for people to understand why and how I have made my decision.

“Throughout the past seven years my wife and I have been on an immensely challenging journey with fertility issues. After years of trying and many failed rounds of IVF, my wife and I were fortunate enough to welcome the birth of our daughter in 2021.

“I have loved every minute of being a dad and consider it my greatest achievement in life.

“After experiencing some more struggles and heartache with fertility treatment, we have recently received the amazing news that our family is growing and we will be expecting twins in 2024.

“Given our past and how hard we have fought for this, along with the challenges that will come with having twins and a two-year-old now seems like the right time to give my focus and attention to what is the most important thing in my life – my family.

I feel very lucky to have had a career where I spent the majority of my time playing at Celtic, one of the biggest clubs in the world, playing European football, winning many trophies and playing in front of 60,000 fans each week.

“I have also been lucky enough to represent my country with the Socceroos on over 50 occasions and experienced playing in major international tournaments.

“I feel very lucky to have formed some wonderful friendships through football and experienced so many special moments together. I would also like to thank Peter Lawwell and Dermot Desmond. Without their help all of this would not have been possible.”

🧙#CelticFC's 𝑾𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒐𝒇 𝑶𝒛



...because of the 𝘄𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 he does! ⚡



6 League Titles:🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

5 Scottish Cups:🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

5 League Cups: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



Best of luck in your retirement, Tom Rogic 💚 pic.twitter.com/lykZKplcEQ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) October 3, 2023

Through Peter and Dermot, I was put in direct contact with one of the world’s leading medical experts, which eventually led to my wife and I being placed at the clinic that would give us the best chance possible to start a family. I will be forever grateful.

“To the managers who supported and guided me through some tough times, I’d like to say a big thank you to Brendan Rodgers, Neil Lennon, John Kennedy and Ange Postecoglou.

“Indeed I would like to thank everyone in football who has given me such great opportunity throughout my career to be part of the game I love.”