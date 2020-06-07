Top 14 club sack ex-All Black Tom Taylor after unauthorised travel

TOP 14 SIDE Pau have sacked former All Blacks playmaker Tom Taylor for leaving France without authorisation from the club during the Covid-19 crisis.

Pau have announced that the 31-year-old has been dismissed, noting that the three-times capped New Zealander had left the country on 17 March following the suspension of the 2019/20 Top 14 season – which has since been cancelled.

The drastic measure on Pau’s part leaves former Crusaders and Toulon man Taylor, who can play at out-half, inside centre and fullback, searching for a new club.

Three-times capped All Black Tom Taylor will be looking for a new club. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“On March 17, 2020, the club noted that Mr. Tom Taylor had left the national territory without any prior authorization from his employer even though all players were asked to remain at the disposal of the club and to respect government measures in as part of the fight against Covid-19,” reads Pau’s statement.

“This personal decision, contrary to all the instructions which had been given by the club since March 13, was not justified.

“It put the team and all the staff in complete disarray since there was no information about the dates on which the championship could resume and it was therefore necessary that players were all immediately available in the event of a resumption of activity, which all of his team-mates understood and respected.

“The club regrets the player’s behaviour, which runs contrary to club values, team spirit and basic ethics.

“During preparation for the ’19/20 season, the squad had voluntarily put in place cultural rules, committing to respect moral values ​​and to demonstrating exemplary behavior on and off the field.

“Faced with these materially established facts, the club had no other option than to initiate a dismissal procedure against Mr. Tom Taylor.

“The club will not comment any further at this time.”

Taylor played for the All Blacks in 2013, making his debut at out-half in a win over Australia. He moved to France to join Toulon in 2015 and switched to Pau the following year.