Tuesday 2 February 2021
Cork defender Clancy calls time on inter-county football career

The Fermoy man made his senior debut in 2013.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 9:31 AM
https://the42.ie/5342310
Fermoy GAA announced Tomás Clancy's inter-county retirement last night.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CORK FOOTBALLER TOMÁS Clancy has called time on his inter-county career.

The 30-year-old defender steps away after an injury-ravaged 2020, having made his senior breakthrough in 2013.

Fermoy man Clancy missed the 2020 championship — in which Cork recorded a famous win over Kerry before falling short in the Munster final — after damaging his calf and Achilles tendon in a club game in September.

Clancy made his senior league debut for the Rebels against Dublin in 2013, and followed that up with a championship bow against Limerick the same year.

In 2011, he won Munster U21 and junior football medals, and helped Cork to the All-Ireland junior crown. Clancy also enjoyed plenty of success with his beloved Fermoy through the years and with UCC, where he won a Cork senior football medal and two Sigerson Cups.

Fermoy announced the news of his retirement on Twitter last night: “Fermoy GAA wish Tomás Clancy well in his retirement from Cork football.

“A leader he consistently performed with discipline, passion. We are proud of his inter county contribution. Fermoy colours only now for the future. Thank you, Tomás.” 

And Cork GAA added a tribute of its own shortly afterwards.

“Best wishes to Tomás Clancy on his retirement from inter-county football. Tomás has given great service to Cork over the last number of years. Thank you and best wishes for the future and hopefully Tomás will be playing with Fermoy GAA in the future.”

UCC also noted: “Best of luck to Tomás Clancy on inter-county retirement. Holder of 2 Sigersons and a Senior County with UCC. Top class man and a top class cat as well. Still more in the tank for Fermoy GAA.”

