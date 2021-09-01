Tómas O Sé joins Offaly management team as John Maughan set to stay on

JOHN MAUGHAN AND Michael Fennelly are to remain in charge of Offaly’s senior footballers and hurlers respectively for 2022.

The management committee of Offaly GAA has formally recommended the reappointment of both men, with a significant addition also confirmed for Maughan’s backroom team.

Former Kerry defender Tomás Ó Sé will work under Maughan, who’ll be staying on as Offaly football boss for a fourth season.

Ó Sé, a five-time All-Ireland winner during his playing career, is in charge of the intermediate football team for Glanmire in Cork. He also guided the club’s minor side to a county championship title on Leeside last year.

“It’s a huge boost and we are delighted,” Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan told RTÉ in relation to Ó Sé’s appointment.

“We have been speaking to Tomás in the last few weeks. John Maughan already has a very strong management team in place and Tomás coming on board will add to it.

“Tomás is involved with the Glanmire team in Cork and he will be fully committed to them for this season. We look forward to him coming on board with us after that.

“He is one of the greats and as a player he was always one I was most impressed with. I always had great regard for him and we are good friends. He will be a big addition.”

Offaly football is on a high after the Faithful County defeated Roscommon to be crowned All-Ireland U20 champions at Croke Park last month.

The senior side will also be playing Division 2 football next season, having won promotion under John Maughan earlier this year.