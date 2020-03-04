This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Ireland U21 skipper set to link up with Aberdeen as he closes in on comeback

Tommie Hoban has been out for the last 12 months after being injured while playing for the Scottish club.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 11:36 AM
Aberdeen's Tommie Hoban (right) tangling with Jermain Defoe of Rangers during a Scottish Premiership game last season.
Image: Jeff Holmes
TOMMIE HOBAN IS on the cusp of a return to the pitch after overcoming the latest injury setback that has put his career on hold.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 captain is in talks with Aberdeen about the prospect of a short-term deal.

Aberdeen are in need of defensive reinforcements after Scott McKenna suffered an injury in Saturday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final win over St Mirren, which is expected to rule the Scottish international out for the remainder of the season.

With the transfer window closed, the Dons are limited to signing free agents. Hoban has been unattached since he was released by Premier League club Watford last summer.

The 26-year-old centre-back suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate knee ligament injury for the second time in his career while on loan at Aberdeen in February 2019.

However, he’s now weighing up his options after completing his recovery and rehabilitation, with Aberdeen extending an invitation for him to train with a view to earning an initial deal until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Derek McInnes’ side are in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership ahead of tonight’s visit to Kilmarnock. They also have a Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic to look forward to on 11 April. 

“I’m still as confident as I’ve ever been in my own ability,” Hoban said in an interview with The42 last month.

“Hopefully if I can get a bit of luck, get a run of games and get the body going again, I can work my way back up and get back to where I was before and hopefully even higher. I’m just really excited to get back playing at any sort of level.”

