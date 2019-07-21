This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 21 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fleetwood rues missed chances after another second-place Major finish

The Englishman was unable to overhaul Shane Lowry but remains confident his time will come.

By AFP Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 10:02 PM
10 minutes ago 505 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4733956
Lowry and Fleetwood on the 18th.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Lowry and Fleetwood on the 18th.
Lowry and Fleetwood on the 18th.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

TOMMY FLEETWOOD FOUND it hard to take solace in his second-place finish at The British as he failed to reel in Shane Lowry at Royal Portrush on Sunday.

The Englishman finished six shots behind Lowry after shooting a three-over-par round of 74 in horrendous weather conditions.

But he was left to rue a series of missed chances early on to put pressure on the Irishman.

“If I could pick one event it would be The Open. It’s my dream, and it always will be and you’re teeing off in the last group on Sunday with a very, very good chance,” said Fleetwood.

“It feels a lot rougher finishing when you feel like you’ve come so close to what you’ve dreamt as a kid.”

Fleetwood was still in the hunt at four shots back with six to play, but a double-bogey at the 14th realistically ended his challenge, having also finished second at the US Open in 2018.

“Them first few holes, when you start four back are pretty crucial. I didn’t do a good enough job of sort of pressing at that point,” he added.

“Struggled in the middle and four back with six to go and still in it, but 14 was a killer blow.”

American Tony Finau was the only player in the final 10 groups to not finish over par for the day as howling wind and heavy rain made low scoring nearly impossible.

But Fleetwood paid tribute to Lowry’s ability to handle the conditions and the tension to win his first major title with a 72 to finish 15-under par.

“When we got on to eight, nine, 10, just shocking, shocking weather. It was really, really difficult. I made a par on nine that felt like a birdie,” added Fleetwood.

“It was just tough. I think everybody would have got to a point and start going backwards.

“When the winds are like that on a links course, it plays hard, that’s just the way it is. You’ve got to do your bit.

“I think that makes Shane’s round of one-over even more impressive, controlling the day like he did.”

- © AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie