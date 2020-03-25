This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Push Europe's Ryder Cup title defence back to next year, says 2018 star Fleetwood

The English golfer has accepted that postponing the event until 2021 makes most sense.

By AFP Wednesday 25 Mar 2020, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 495 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5056974
Fleetwood during the 2018 Ryder Cup.
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy
Fleetwood during the 2018 Ryder Cup.
Fleetwood during the 2018 Ryder Cup.
Image: Adam Davy

THE RYDER CUP should follow the lead of the Olympics and Euro 2020 in postponing this year’s edition to 2021 says one of the stars of the 2018 European win Tommy Fleetwood.

The 29-year-old Englishman told The Times the coronavirus pandemic will make qualifying for the biennial contest between the United States and Europe unfair.

The Ryder Cup is slated for 25-28 September in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin.

Qualifying for the event lasts from 19 September 2019 to 13 September this year but already two of the four majors — The Masters and the PGA — have been postponed.

“It would be a shame and feel weird to have to wait for so long after the last Ryder Cup, but you just have to take whatever comes,” said Fleetwood.

“And it would be fairer in qualification terms for it to be pushed back.”

Fleetwood should have no problem qualifying as he presently sits top of the European points list.

He formed a devastating partnership with Italian Francesco Molinari at the 2018 Ryder Cup in France winning all four of their matches.

Fleetwood says the players have to be prepared for any eventuality.

“The main thing is to be ready, both physically and mentally,” he said.

“My psychologist said, ‘You will never get this period back’.

It’s not great in terms of practice and playing time, but it will be good for rest and recovery.”

“Hopefully this will never happen again but we have to deal with it,” added Fleetwood who has a putting green and a simulator in his house but can’t use the garden to practice as it is a “sandpit” due to work being carried out on it.

pga-the-players-championship-press-conference Speaking to the media recently. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

He says he has told his father and father-in-law to stay indoors which they have accepted “through gritted teeth and in a grumpy way”.

The British Government on Monday ordered the nationwide shut down of non-essential shops and services and people to stay at home.

There have been as of Tuesday evening 422 deaths and 8,077 cases in Britain.

He has other concerns too as the people most at risk are those with underlying health issues — his mother, Sue, has Crohn’s disease and his stepson, Oscar, 13, has type 1 diabetes.

However, Fleetwood sees a positive side emanating from the pandemic.

“One thing that has been amazing from all this is how people’s attitudes change in a crisis,” he said.

“I’ve seen so many positive messages that people are sending. It’s a shame that it can’t be like that all the time.”

- © AFP 2020

