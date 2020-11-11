BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 11 November 2020
Advertisement

Tommy O’Brien among the latest injury problems for Leinster

However, there is better news for Harry Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 2:41 PM
26 minutes ago 595 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5263243
Leinster's Tommy O’Brien leaves the field due to an injury against Ospreys.
Image: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO
Leinster's Tommy O’Brien leaves the field due to an injury against Ospreys.
Leinster's Tommy O’Brien leaves the field due to an injury against Ospreys.
Image: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO

LEINSTER TODAY issued an injury update on a number of players, confirming that Tommy O’Brien is set to miss six to eight weeks, after suffering an ankle injury in the match with Ospreys on Sunday.

Ahead of Monday’s Guinness Pro14 game against Edinburgh Rugby at the RDS Arena (Kick Off: 8.15pm – live on Eir Sport), there is better news for Harry Byrne (dead leg) and Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder).

Both players will be managed this week, having picked up knocks against the Welsh side, but they are expected to be available for selection on Monday, provided they don’t suffer any setbacks in training.

Jack Conan has been released by the IRFU and is back with Leinster, but will require further assessment, after suffering a neck injury.

Seán Cronin (thumb), Ryan Baird (adductor) and Tadhg Furlong (calf) are set to increase their training load and will be assessed as the week progresses.

Meanwhile, Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Garry Ringrose (jaw), Max Deegan (knee), Jordan Larmour (shoulder), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring) all remain unavailable.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie