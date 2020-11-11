Tommy O’Brien among the latest injury problems for Leinster

Leinster's Tommy O’Brien leaves the field due to an injury against Ospreys.

LEINSTER TODAY issued an injury update on a number of players, confirming that Tommy O’Brien is set to miss six to eight weeks, after suffering an ankle injury in the match with Ospreys on Sunday.

Ahead of Monday’s Guinness Pro14 game against Edinburgh Rugby at the RDS Arena (Kick Off: 8.15pm – live on Eir Sport), there is better news for Harry Byrne (dead leg) and Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder).

Both players will be managed this week, having picked up knocks against the Welsh side, but they are expected to be available for selection on Monday, provided they don’t suffer any setbacks in training.

Jack Conan has been released by the IRFU and is back with Leinster, but will require further assessment, after suffering a neck injury.

Seán Cronin (thumb), Ryan Baird (adductor) and Tadhg Furlong (calf) are set to increase their training load and will be assessed as the week progresses.

Meanwhile, Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Garry Ringrose (jaw), Max Deegan (knee), Jordan Larmour (shoulder), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring) all remain unavailable.