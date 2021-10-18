Kerry's Tommy Walsh announces inter-county retirement

Tommy Walsh dejected after his final game for the Kingdom.

KERRY FOOTBALLER Tommy Walsh has retired from the inter-county game.

The 33-year-old walks away with two All-Ireland SFC medals, an All-Ireland U21 crown and Young Footballer of the Year.

The son of Kerry legend Seán Walsh, Tommy formed a devastating partnership with Kieran Donaghy in the full-forward line in 2009, when he scored four points in the All-Ireland final.

After a sensational start to his Kerry senior career, Walsh signed a professional contract with AFL side St Kilda before he was later traded to the Sydney Swans.

He tore his hamstring off the bone in 2013, a devastating injury, and returned home the following year. He rejoined the Kerry panel under Eamonn Fitzmaurice in 2015 before departing prior to the 2016 championship.

He returned under Peter Keane in 2018 and set-up Killian Spillane’s goal in the drawn All-Ireland final a year later. Walsh’s last appearance for the Kingdom came in the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone in September.

“It was with sadness that I learned today of Tommy Walsh’s decision to retire from the Kerry senior football panel,” said Jack O’Connor in a statement.

“I coached Tommy for two years firstly in 2008 with Kerins O’ Rahilly’s when he was instrumental in helping the club to a county final and in 2009 with Kerry.

“He gave one of the great exhibitions to the 2009 All Ireland final against Cork when he scored four great points – two from either foot. Like his father Seanie he was a man for the big occasion and raised his game accordingly.

“I wish him all the best in retirement, and I hope he continues to enjoy a fruitful club career for many years to come.”

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy added: “Over the past two years in particular Tommy’s leadership on and off the field has helped to encourage, motivate, and successfully integrate many of our younger players onto the panel.

“On behalf of all Kerry supporters I wish to sincerely thank and acknowledge Tommy for all he has done and wish him the very best in the future.”