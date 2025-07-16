Two-time Kerry All-Ireland winner Tommy Walsh retires from Gaelic Football

FORMER KERRY FORWARD Tommy Walsh has retired from Gaelic Football, his club Kerins O’Rahillys announced today.

Walsh was part of the Kerry panel who lifted the Sam Maguire in 2007 and went on to form a famous partnership with Kieran Donaghy in the full-forward line for Kerry’s 2009 All-Ireland success.

“Tommy Walsh’s retirement from football marks the end of an era for Kerry and for Gaelic games,” his club said in a statement today.

“A player whose career spanned continents and generations, Walsh leaves behind a legacy defined by power, poise, and an unwavering commitment to his teams.”

Walsh later moved to Australia to pursue a career in the AFL, signing a professional contract with St Kilda before being traded to the Sydney Swans. Walsh tore his hamstring off the bone in 2013 and subsequently rejoined the Kerry panel under Eamonn Fitzmaurice in 2015 before departing prior to the 2016 championship.

He returned to the Kerry set-up again in 2018 under Peter Keane and retired from inter-county football in 2021.

In 2022, Walsh played a starring role as Kerins O’Rahillys defeated Newcastle West of Limerick in the Munster final. They lost the All-Ireland semi-final to eventual champions Kilmacud Crokes.

“He led from the front in the club’s Kerry and Munster odyssey in 2022 – in one of his final crowning moments, Tommy was named Man of the Match in the 2022 Munster Club Final, leading Kerins O’Rahillys with a commanding performance that blended grit, grace, and game intelligence,” the statement continues.

“It was a fitting tribute to a player who always rose to the occasion.

“The ensuing All-Ireland semi-final vs eventual winners, Kilmacud Crokes, was a personal favourite as he took to Croke Park with his boyhood friends. This wasn’t just another game – it was the culmination of countless years in Strand Road, shared dreams and standing shoulder to shoulder with the very lads who knew him best.

“From Strand Road to the stadiums of Sydney, his journey was one of courage, class, and commitment. Retirement may close the chapter, but his story will echo in Kerry lore for years to come.

“Thanks Tommy – a true legend of Strand Road.”