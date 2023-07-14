Advertisement
Steve Haag Sports/EJ Langner/INPHO Malaki Fekitoa, training with Munster last season.
# stepping up
Tonga's returning stars send Ireland a World Cup warning in win over Australia A
A Tonga side featuring Malakai Fekitoa and Charles Piutau were 27-21 winners.
1 hour ago

TONGA STEPPED UP their preparations for the Rugby World Cup with a 27-21 win over Australia A. 

Tonga are among Ireland’s pool opponents, and have been significantly strengthened by World Rugby’s rule change which now allows native players capped by another nation to return provided they have fulfilled a three-year cooling off period. This criteria meant Tonga’s team-sheet today featured former All Blacks Charles Piutau, Malakai Fekitoa, and Vaea Fifita along with ex-Wallabies Israel Folau and Lopeti Timani.

Today they beat an Australia ‘A’ side featuring familiar names such as James O’Connor and Bernard Foley, winning thanks primarily to a dominant first-half, leading 24-0 at the break with tries from Piutau, Fine Inisi, captain Sonatane Takulua and flanker Solomone Funaki. 

The hosts then held off a second-half rally, tagging on a late Manu Paea penalty to get over the line for a six point win. 

Tonga are Ireland’s second group opponents, with the game slated for 16 September in Nantes. 

