Tonga hooker handed seven-week ban for incident in win over USA

Agen will be without Paula Ngauamo for a substantial period after he kicked an opponent in the face.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 5:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,325 Views 1 Comment
Tonga's Paula Ngauamo.
TONGA HOOKER PAULA Ngauamo has been given a seven-week ban for kicking an opponent in the face during his country’s Rugby World Cup victory over the United States.

The incident was not spotted during Tonga’s 31-19 victory on Sunday, but Ngauamo was cited after the game for an act of foul play.

Ngauamo, who argued he had “acted recklessly, not deliberately”, did not attend the hearing and was given a hefty ban by the judicial panel having already been suspended twice in the past four years.

With Tonga already eliminated from the World Cup, Ngauamo will miss seven weeks of the new Top 14 season for his club Agen.

