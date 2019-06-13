This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tonga open the door for Israel Folau to represent them at the 2023 World Cup

The former Wallabies fullback was fired by Rugby Australia for posting homophobic comments on social media.

By AFP Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 10:57 AM
15 minutes ago 782 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4680859
Folau playing for Australia against Ireland in June 2018.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Folau playing for Australia against Ireland in June 2018.
Folau playing for Australia against Ireland in June 2018.
Image: AAP/PA Images

TONGA COACH TOUTAI Kefu wants sacked Wallaby Israel Folau to play for the Pacific island nation at the 2023 World Cup and has been in touch about switching allegiances, a report said today.

The devoutly Christian fullback was fired by Rugby Australia last month for posting homophobic comments on social media in a case that sparked debate about religious expression.

Folau, who is of Tongan heritage, has launched legal action through Australia’s employment watchdog the Fair Work Commission.

The 30-year-old had been due to play a key role for the Wallabies at this year’s World Cup in Japan, but that dream is now over.

Given he has already represented Australia, Folau cannot switch immediately and play for another country. But under a loophole in World Rugby regulations, he could apply to play for Tonga’s national side if he sits out three years of international rugby and then represents Tonga at Sevens in an Olympic qualifying event.

Kefu, a former Wallabies number eight, is keen to have Folau on board and while yet to speak personally with the 30-year-old, suggested contact had been made with his team.

“We’d love to have him… the next World Cup he’d be available for us hopefully,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s a long time away, so we’ll let the dust settle a bit after his most recent issues. We don’t even know if he’s going to play again. He hasn’t indicated where he is going, so we’ll wait until the dust settles and then look at those options.”

Another enticement is that Folau’s brother John, who was on the books of Super Rugby club NSW Waratahs but quit in solidarity with his sibling, is expected to be named in the Tonga squad for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup (PNC). This could open the door to him playing for the Pacific nation at the Japan World Cup and beyond.

“We’re going to look at him and even may take him to the PNC because we’ve got some holes in our squad, especially out wide in the backs. There’s a good chance he will be part of that squad,” Kefu said.

He added that “then we can see whether he is good enough to be part of that Rugby World Cup squad”.

John Folau, who like his brother moved to rugby union from rugby league, has not played for Australia, so is eligible for Tonga now.

© – AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie