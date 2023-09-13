'We loved our time with Connacht, we wanted to stay longer'

WHEN WORLD RUGBY announced that it was changing its eligibility laws back in November 2021, Pita Ahki’s phone started to blow up. The notifications pinged and popped and swooshed from all corners of the globe.

A native of Auckland, Ahki had played for the New Zealand 7s between 2013 and 2016 before he took his career to Europe, first for a brief stint with Connacht and since 2018, as an important figure in the midfield for Toulouse.

So Ahki was tied to New Zealand until World Rugby made the big change. Suddenly, the door to Test rugby was back open. The messages Ahki was inundated with were coming from “both sides of the party,” Tonga and Samoa.

Ahki’s mother is Tongan and his father is Samoan, so he could have played for either. As a high-performing starter for one of the best clubs in the world, Ahki would surely have been instantly attractive to both of the Pacific Island nations.

Still, the 30-year-old wasn’t sure if he would get a call.

“To be honest, I didn’t think I would,” said Ahki today at Tonga’s World Cup camp.

“I was comfortable where I was, playing with Toulouse, and I was happy with my family. There’s a lot of family time where I am at the moment, and playing some good footy, but when the call came I just had a little think about it with my family, and thought it was time to try and play international rugby.”

Having made his debut for the Tongans during their warm-up games over the summer, Ahki now finds himself preparing to face Ireland in their Pool B clash in Nantes this weekend.

There might be some familiar faces from his time in Connacht if Finlay Bealham and Bundee Aki are involved.

James Crombie / INPHO Ahki during his time with Connacht. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Ahki signed for the westerners on a short-term deal in the 2017/18 season, playing for the province seven times. He was keen to stay on but Connacht went a different route and Ahki ended up with Toulouse.

“I was playing for Waikato in Hamilton and obviously had no contract with the NZRU, so Connacht was looking for a medical joker at the time and Kieran Keane was the coach, he hit up my agent,” said Ahki of how he ended up in Ireland.