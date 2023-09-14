Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Ex-Munster centre Malakai Fekitoa.
# Team news
Fekitoa and Piutau start in Tonga team to face Ireland in Nantes
Toutai Kefu’s side includes lots of firepower.
1.8k
2
54 minutes ago
Murray Kinsella Reports from Nantes

TONGA HAVE INCLUDED former Munster centre and ex-Ulster fullback Charles Piutau in their starting XV to face Ireland in Nantes this Saturday [KO 8pm Irish time, RTÉ].

Fekitoa and Piutau are two of the four former New Zealand internationals who start Tonga’s opening game of the World Cup, with head coach Toutai Kefu also including scrum-half Augustine Pulu and number eight Vaea Fifita.

With Pulu starting in place of regular skipper Sonatane Takulua, tighthead prop Ben Tameifuna will captain the Tongans.

Benetton midfielder Fekitoa and Shizuoka BlueRevs fullback Piutau are part of a dangerous-looking backline that also includes one-time Connacht centre Pita Ahki, who now plays for Toulouse.

Up front, former Wallabies lock Adam Coleman is missing as his wait for a Tonga debut goes on, but there are plenty of explosive players in Kefu’s pack.

Former Connacht second row Leva Fifita combines with Scarlets man Sam Lousi in the engine room. Tonga have gone for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the bench.

Tonga’s form in their warm-up games wasn’t outstanding as they lost to Fiji, Japan, and Samoa before back-to-back wins against Canada, but will hope to cause Ireland problems on Saturday night.

Tonga (v Ireland):

  • 15. Salesi Piutau
  • 14. Afusipa Taumoepeau
  • 13. Malakai Fekitoa
  • 12. Pita Ahki
  • 11. Solomone Kata
  • 10. William Havili
  • 9. Augustine Pulu
  • 1. Siegfried Fisi’ihoi
  • 2. Paula Ngauamo
  • 3. Ben Tameifuna (captain)
  • 4. Sam Lousi
  • 5. Halaleva Fifita
  • 6. Tanginoa Halaifonua
  • 7. Sione Talitui
  • 8. Vaea Fifita

Replacements:

  • 16. Sam Moli
  • 17. Tau Koloamatangi
  • 18. Sosefo Apikotoa
  • 19. Semisi Paea
  • 20. Solomone Funaki
  • 21. Sione Vailanu
  • 22. Sonatane Takulua
  • 23. Fine Inisi

Referee: Wayne Barnes [RFU].

Author
Murray Kinsella
murray@the42.ie
@Murray_Kinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     