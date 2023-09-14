Fekitoa and Piutau start in Tonga team to face Ireland in Nantes

TONGA HAVE INCLUDED former Munster centre and ex-Ulster fullback Charles Piutau in their starting XV to face Ireland in Nantes this Saturday [KO 8pm Irish time, RTÉ].

Fekitoa and Piutau are two of the four former New Zealand internationals who start Tonga’s opening game of the World Cup, with head coach Toutai Kefu also including scrum-half Augustine Pulu and number eight Vaea Fifita.

With Pulu starting in place of regular skipper Sonatane Takulua, tighthead prop Ben Tameifuna will captain the Tongans.

Benetton midfielder Fekitoa and Shizuoka BlueRevs fullback Piutau are part of a dangerous-looking backline that also includes one-time Connacht centre Pita Ahki, who now plays for Toulouse.

Up front, former Wallabies lock Adam Coleman is missing as his wait for a Tonga debut goes on, but there are plenty of explosive players in Kefu’s pack.

Former Connacht second row Leva Fifita combines with Scarlets man Sam Lousi in the engine room. Tonga have gone for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the bench.

Tonga’s form in their warm-up games wasn’t outstanding as they lost to Fiji, Japan, and Samoa before back-to-back wins against Canada, but will hope to cause Ireland problems on Saturday night.

Tonga (v Ireland):

15. Salesi Piutau

14. Afusipa Taumoepeau

13. Malakai Fekitoa

12. Pita Ahki

11. Solomone Kata

10. William Havili

9. Augustine Pulu

1. Siegfried Fisi’ihoi

2. Paula Ngauamo

3. Ben Tameifuna (captain)

4. Sam Lousi

5. Halaleva Fifita

6. Tanginoa Halaifonua

7. Sione Talitui

8. Vaea Fifita

Replacements:

16. Sam Moli

17. Tau Koloamatangi

18. Sosefo Apikotoa

19. Semisi Paea

20. Solomone Funaki

21. Sione Vailanu

22. Sonatane Takulua

23. Fine Inisi

Referee: Wayne Barnes [RFU].