Folau ruled out as Ireland's pool opponents Tonga name 32-man World Cup squad

FORMER WALLABY ISRAEL Folau has not been included in Tonga’s 32-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in France after suffering a recurrence of a knee injury.

The 34-year-old Folau, who has made just one appearance for Tonga since switching his international allegiances under World Rugby’s new eligibility rules last year, has been ruled out of the tournament along with outside back Telusa Veainu.

Head coach Toutai Kefu has named 32 players in his squad, leaving one space free for an additional call-up closer to the tournament.

Ireland’s pool opponents have included outside back George Moala, who recently received a five-week ban — reduced from 10 — for a dangerous tackle on Canada’s Ben LeSage.

Also included is former Wallaby Adam Coleman, the 31-year-old lock who is a first cousin of former Tonga captain Pau’u Lolohea-Afeaki. Coleman, who earned 38 caps for Australia between 2016 and 2019, is yet to represent Tonga at test level.

Tonga will face Ireland in their opening match of the World Cup in Nantes on Saturday 16 September.

Tonga Rugby World Cup squad (32/33 players)

Forwards: Sosefo ‘Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Sione Havili Talitui, Vaea Fifita, Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Fe’ao Fotuaika, Solomone Funaki, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Tau Koloamatangi, Paula Latu, Sam Lousi, Steve Mafi, Siua Maile, Samiuela Moli, Paula Ngauamo, Semisi Paea, Ben Tameifuna, Sione Vailanu

Backs: Pita Ahki, Malakai Fekitoa, George Moala, William Havili, Fine Inisi, Solomone Kata, Otumaka Mausia, Manu Paea, Salesi Piutau, Augustine Pulu, Sonatane Takulua, Kyren Taumoefolau, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Anzelo Tuitavuki