This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 1 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Might as well sack us all: Wallabies hooker hits out at Rugby Australia's treatment of Folau

‘Tongan Thor’ Taniela Tupou says he believed ‘religion had nothing to do with rugby’.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 1 May 2019, 12:57 PM
15 minutes ago 1,029 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4614303
Australia's Taniela Tupou.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Australia's Taniela Tupou.
Australia's Taniela Tupou.
Image: AAP/PA Images

RUGBY AUSTRALIA IS facing a potential mutiny from Polynesian players after Wallaby prospect Taniela Tupou said Pacific Islanders all “might as well just be sacked” for their religious beliefs.

Over a fortnight on from Israel Folau’s Instagram post quoting a bible passage which claims hell awaits “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators” unless they repent, which is set to cost Folau his multimillion-dollar Rugby Australia contract pending a hearing on Saturday, Queensland Reds hooker Tupou came out on Facebook in support of his international team-mate and those who share his beliefs.

Attaching a link to an earlier post from fellow Wallabies teammate and Reds captain Samu Kerevi in which Kerevi posted a bizarre apology for thanking God at Easter time, Tupou said:

Seriously ?????????? Might as well sack me and all the other Pacific Islands rugby players around the world because we have the same Christian beliefs ?????? I will never apologise for my faith and what i believe in, religion had nothing to do with rugby anyways ???????? #TYJ

Five of Australia’s team for their most recent Test were Polynesian.

Wallabies stars including Michael Hooper, Will Genia and Bernard Foley have spoken out against Folau, while coach Michael Cheika and Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson have also expressed their displeasure at his latest comments.

Last week, Genia told a Fox Sports podcast that Folau’s actions had made “it a bit uncomfortable for people within those team environments to relate to him and, moving forward, even to play with him”.

Folau had been previously warned repeatedly and formally about his social media conduct prior to his bible-inspired Instagram post.

He will face a three-person tribunal on Saturday in a bid to save both his Waratahs and Australia careers.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

New Zealand bend their overseas rules to tie Whitelock down to a new deal

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie