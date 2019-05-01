Might as well sack us all: Wallabies hooker hits out at Rugby Australia's treatment of Folau

RUGBY AUSTRALIA IS facing a potential mutiny from Polynesian players after Wallaby prospect Taniela Tupou said Pacific Islanders all “might as well just be sacked” for their religious beliefs.

Over a fortnight on from Israel Folau’s Instagram post quoting a bible passage which claims hell awaits “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators” unless they repent, which is set to cost Folau his multimillion-dollar Rugby Australia contract pending a hearing on Saturday, Queensland Reds hooker Tupou came out on Facebook in support of his international team-mate and those who share his beliefs.

Attaching a link to an earlier post from fellow Wallabies teammate and Reds captain Samu Kerevi in which Kerevi posted a bizarre apology for thanking God at Easter time, Tupou said:

Seriously ?????????? Might as well sack me and all the other Pacific Islands rugby players around the world because we have the same Christian beliefs ?????? I will never apologise for my faith and what i believe in, religion had nothing to do with rugby anyways ???????? #TYJ

Five of Australia’s team for their most recent Test were Polynesian.

Wallabies stars including Michael Hooper, Will Genia and Bernard Foley have spoken out against Folau, while coach Michael Cheika and Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson have also expressed their displeasure at his latest comments.

Last week, Genia told a Fox Sports podcast that Folau’s actions had made “it a bit uncomfortable for people within those team environments to relate to him and, moving forward, even to play with him”.

Folau had been previously warned repeatedly and formally about his social media conduct prior to his bible-inspired Instagram post.

He will face a three-person tribunal on Saturday in a bid to save both his Waratahs and Australia careers.

